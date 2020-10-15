Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Resigns

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed his resignation, the press service of the presidential office announced.
"I am not clinging to power. I do not want to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. Therefore, I've decided to step down", an official statement from Jeenbekov said.
Opposition protests earlier hit Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary elections held on 4 October. The protesters seized the capital’s White House and City Hall, also entering the building of the State Committee for National Security, prompting the release of former Kyrgyz president, Almazbek Atambaev, and other former officials, arrested amid the state of emergency.
Following the clashes, the Kyrgyz Central Commission annulled the election results, while several top Kyrgyz officials, including the country's prime minister, Kubatbek Baronov, resigned from their positions.
