Thailand Issues Emergency Decree Over Anti-Government Protests

The Thai government has declared an emergency decree amid continuing anti-government protests in the country, state TV reported on early Thursday.
#Thailand #Bangkok under "Severe #StateofEmergency". Protesters all cleared out from infront of government house where they were staying overnight since yesterday. Police out in full riot gear to arrest anyone still milling around unauthorised. #ม๊อบ14ตุลา pic.twitter.com/dyZURWW0qF— May Wong (@MayWongCNA) October 14, 2020
The announcement said that citizens have recently incited "illegal public assemblies" and confronted law enforcement in the Thai capital, so the government felt the need to introduce urgent measures to establish law and order in the country.
On Wednesday, thousands of protesters confronted the royal motorcade and called for the ousting of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters have also demanded a new constitution and changes to the monarchy.
More video of today’s historic scenes at Government House in Bangkok. Things can never be the same again. #WhatsHappeningInThailand— Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) October 14, 2020
#ม๊อบ14ตุลา pic.twitter.com/TvXq9Eowm8
Thousands of anti-government protesters march in Bangkok between lines of yellow-shirted security forces and royalists. #ม๊อบ14ตุลา #WhatsHappeningInThailand pic.twitter.com/5Hs5Q2W1Hu— Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) October 14, 2020
Clashes were also reported between anti-government protesters and those who took to streets in support of the Thai monarchy.
