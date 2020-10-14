Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Japarov as Prime Minister

Parliament Speaker Kanat Isayev has congratulated Japarov on the appointment.
Now Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is due to sign a decree about the new prime minister within three days. However, even if this is not done, Japarov will be considered the appointed prime minister anyway.
On 10 October, the Kyrgyz parliament approved Japarov's candidacy for prime minister, also approving the structure and the composition of the cabinet. However, Jeenbekov returned the decree on the new cabinet back to the legislature, citing an absence of a quorum. The parliament had to rule the decree signed on 10 October null and void, before holding a repeat vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)