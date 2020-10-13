First Male Muse? EXO's Kai Reportedly Chosen as Bobbi Brown Ambassador

The beloved Gucci boy, famous model, and the main dancer of the K-pop boy band EXO has apparently become the face of the popular cosmetics brand Bobbi Brown. The artist's fans arrived at this conclusion after the editor-in-chief of 1st Look Magazine in South Korea, Kim Yoon-hee, shared a post on Instagram, now deleted, with Kai (real name Kim Jong-in).
In the photo, Kim Yoon-hee is seen standing with the artist holding a cake on which a message is written in Korean that reads “Congratulations on becoming the first male muse for Bobbi”.
EXO-Ls (the official name of the group's fans), who have been expecting cosmetics brands to notice Kim Jong-in, immediately began to spread photos and the news online.
Apparently, there is no hope for those who had wanted to see collaboration between Rihanna’s Fenty and Kai. In 2018, Fenty Beauty, launched by Rihanna, requested a DM on Kai's Instagram. Famous for his unique complexion, Kai would have fit in perfectly with the concept for the range of shades offered for every skin tone. But at that time, he was bound by a contract with the Korean brand Nature Republic, which does not allow any other cosmetics promotion by its ambassador, so Fenty's request wasn't accepted.
Kai is the global ambassador of Gucci, and Fenty is under LVMH. LVHM and Gucci are competitors in the business world.
Previously, Kai's bandmate - Chinese singer Lay - became a MAC ambassador.
