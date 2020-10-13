Congrats, BLACKPINK: K-pop Girl Band Sensation HIts Records With New Release

It looks as though the quartet has set themselves a target to scoop all the top chart places going and fans celebrate the achievements.

One of the most popular K-pop girl bands, BLACKPINK, released their first full-length album titled simply The Album, paving their way to the top as well as making charts history worldwide.

In only one day they entered the Billboard Global 200 chart in first place with the track 'Lovesick Girls' from the album and the Billboard Global Excluding US chart, in second place just behind 'Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)' by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS who beat the quartet to first place.

​The group also topped the Spotify Weekly Album Chart and Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart. What's more, The Album ranked #2 on Billboard 200, which is the highest-ranking a K-pop girl group has reached.

The girls also made much headway and landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 59th place and fans expect they will reach the top place soon.

Blinks (the official name for Blackpink fans) also can't wait to see Netflix's K-Pop documentary about the group called BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. The documentary will be out on 14 October and will tell the story of the group since their debut in 2016.

Blinks trended congratulations to BLACKPINK as their favourite stars proudly topped the charts.

4 years with 25 songs, 1 album, and more than years of hiatus but @BLACKPINK manage to prevail on top in a men dominated music industry.



