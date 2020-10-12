Sales Power: Big Hit Entertainment Summarises Results of BTS's Online Concerts

BTS recently held online concerts 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' and had an amazing time with their fans.

The hit Korean pop Group BTS has united fans around the world online amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: BTS prepared a 2-day online concert with the Map of The Soul: 7 album setlist, with which they were supposed to go on a world tour which was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The boy band's agency Big Hit Entertainment revealed that 993,000 tickets in 191 countries were sold for BTS's online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' that were held on the 10th and 11th of October. These concerts were scheduled to be held both online and offline, but due to the COVID-19 situation, were available only online.

BTS made a real effort to please fans, who cannot see them performing live, using technology during the performance such as augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR), and also streaming the audience online to hear them shouting and see their faces.

In addition, Big Hit Entertainment provided not only live streaming but also re-broadcasted streaming (of the previous day's performance) so that more fans could see their favourite idols.

Members Taehyung, Jimin, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-hope also showed how deeply they love their Army (the name of the fandom) and shed tears over not being able to see their fans in person.

Army share thanks and admiration in SNS of the performance their favourite band showed:

Yesterday map of the soul ON E ended and i just wanted to say how proud i am of BTS I remember when i first heard them i was like i dont like kpop but they are a bop that’s literally how my love for kpop began

Thank you @BTS_twt for being you♥️ pic.twitter.com/kPX5Es7USG — Miny (@lotussyas) October 12, 2020

This is how I’m holding my concert ticket right now. It feels like my life depend on it. @BTS_twt



pic.twitter.com/xyuOJJ3Uh8 — ᴮᴱ WHISPER 🦋⁷ (@Whisper1204) October 11, 2020

When your husband is now obsessed with Inner Child after watching the concert, you know you made Tae proud😁@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/o7ywLQSPEl — 𝕊💜KTH¹¹⁷ (@dear_vante) October 11, 2020