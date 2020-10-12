India, China Set for 7th Round of Military Talks Over Ladakh Border Dispute

The talks are scheduled to begin at noon local time (06:30 GMT) in the Chushul village on the Chinese side of the LAC.
As reported by Indian media, New Delhi during the talks will seek complete demilitarisation of East Ladakh, proposing that Beijing be the first to reduce the number of troops in the region, withdrawing troops specifically from the northern and southern banks of Lake Pangong.
China, in turn, is reportedly expected to suggest that India withdraw troops first from the southern bank of Pangong.
Following a deadly escalation in the Pangong vicinity in May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region. The latest clash took place in early September, with the sides blaming the initiation of the firing on each other.
India and China have launched consultations on the highest military level to try to settle the long-standing border disagreements. The sixth round of talks took place in late September.
