Video: Giant Fire Engulfs 33-Storey Tower, Injures 15 in South Korean City of Ulsan

The massive fire is thought to have begun on the 12th floor at around 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT), before it spread - due to strong winds - to the rest of the 102-metre-tall building in the Dal Dong district of Ulsan.

A huge fire engulfed a 33-storey commercial and residential building in the South Korean city of Ulsan on Thursday night, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The fire reportedly started on the 12th floor of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building at around 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT). The flames quickly spread to the rest of the building due to high winds.

“Suddenly, the fire came up. The windows were broken and the living room and bedroom lit up,” one eyewitness told Yonhap.

WATCH: Fire erupts at high-rise apartment building in Ulsan, South Korea; at least 49 injured - Yonhap pic.twitter.com/V6kvRBBJ8X — BNO News (@BNONews) October 8, 2020

Massive fire engulfs 33-storey tower block in Ulsan, South Korea.

pic.twitter.com/P4vYPHcvhv — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) October 8, 2020

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the burning facility, including some who climbed onto the roof to escape the flames in the early stages of the fire.

At least 15 people were injured, while at least 88 others were transferred to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters put out the flames on the exterior of the building and are currently fighting flames inside separate flats.

The fire jumped to a neighboring shopping centre but flames there were quickly controlled.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified although an investigation has been initiated.