Register
19:06 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009

    Photos Reportedly Show Turkish F-16 Jets Sent to Azerbaijan After Ankara Dismissed Yerevan’s Claim

    © AP Photo / Selcan Hacaoglu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (63)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105629/32/1056293291_0:12:3000:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_0881ab61e13e65beabe083f002b29991.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010081080711361-photos-reportedly-show-turkish-f-16-jets-sent-to-azerbaijan-after-ankara-dismissed-yerevans-claim/

    Satellite photos from over the weekend seem to prove the Armenian government’s claim that Turkey has secretly sent several F-16 fighter jets to Azerbaijan amid the renewed conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ankara previously dismissed Yerevan’s claims an F-16 had shot down one of its planes as a “cheap propaganda stunt.”

    Photos of Azerbaijan’s Ganja International Airport taken on October 3 by private satellite-imaging firm Planet Labs have revealed three aircraft believed to be Turkish in origin, two of which could only be F-16 Falcon fighter aircraft.

    ​On September 29, two days after Azerbaijan launched a renewed offensive against the autonomous, majority-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is supported by Armenia, the Armenian government’s official Twitter account tweeted that a Turkish F-16 flying out of Ganja air base had shot down an Armenian Su-25 ground attack aircraft. Turkey has some 245 F-16C/D models in service, bought from the United States.

    ​Fahrettin Altun, a senior aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Bloomberg later that day that “the Armenian claim is false” and called it a “cheap propaganda stunt.” The involvement of a Turkish fighter in an offensive action against Armenian forces could represent a serious provocation in the region. Although the photos show F-16s at Ganja just days after the incident, that is not proof they were involved in the Su-25 shootdown, although it is a piece of evidence in Yerevan’s favor.

    Armenia’s claim is further bolstered by the fact that several Turkish F-16s were openly sent to Ganja in August for joint drills, and locals took at least one photo of three F-16s in the sky just a week before the shootdown incident.

    ​Longstanding Turkish Support for Baku

    Indeed, on October 1, Erdogan promised in his speech at the opening of the Turkish parliament’s legislative session that Turkey “will continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers with all means with all our hearts in line with the principle of 'two states, one nation,'" the state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

    "The principle of 'two states, one nation,' is not only a slogan or a historical resolve, but also a principle that dominates Turkey-Azerbaijan relations," Erdogan continued. By contrast, he derided Armenia as a “rogue state,” claiming countries supporting the Caucasian nation would have to "answer to the common conscience." Yerevan’s closest ally is Moscow.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a visit to Baku earlier this week, during which he denounced pressure on Turkey to use its influence to calm the situation. 

    “We look at the calls coming from around the world, and it’s ‘immediate cease-fire.’ What then? There was a cease-fire until now, but what happened?” Cavusoglu said on Turkish television. “There can be a ceasefire, but what will be the result? Can you tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azeri lands? Can you come up with a solution for it to withdraw? No, it’s the same calls for 30 years.”

    Erdogan’s comments strike an especially sour note, as the nationalist Young Turks movement that founded the modern Turkish state was also responsible for the genocide of nearly 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in the closing years of World War I. Ankara denies the killings were genocidal, but 32 nations, including the United States and Russia, recognize the mass deaths and expulsions as a genocide.

    Armenia and Azerbaijan are both former republics of the Soviet Union, which was dissolved in 1991. The breakup saw Armenians and Azeris who had formerly lived in the same nation now on opposite sides of a complex web of territories in the eastern Caucasus region, but conflict actually broke out in 1988, nearly three years before the republics were separated from Moscow. A 1994 ceasefire established de facto autonomy for Nagorno-Karabakh, which sits inside Azerbaijan and shares a border with Iran. 

    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (63)

    Related:

    Live Updates: Explosions Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Stepanakert
    Armenian Military Publish New Video of Destruction of Azerbaijani Fortifications Near Karabakh
    Members of Armenian Diaspora Rally in Paris to Protest Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Video
    Tags:
    satellite images, F-16, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse