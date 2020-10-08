Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Posts Video of Alleged Destruction of Armenian Armoured Column

Azerbaijan claims to have destroyed an Armenian armoured column in the latest escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The country's Ministry of Defence said that Yerevan was trying to move the column during the day, but came under Azerbaijani artillery fire.
The ministry did not provide details as to where the alleged column was going or where it was struck by the artillery, but posted a video purportedly showing it being destroyed. The footage shows at least a dozen vehicles, presumably tanks, seemingly standing still at an unknown location before shells start hitting them. It is unclear from the video how severely the vehicles were damaged or whether the entire column was destroyed.
Since the armed conflict broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on 27 September, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been regularly posting similar videos purportedly depicting successful military operations and attacks against opposing forces.
