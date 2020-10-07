Armenian Military Publish New Video of Destruction of Azerbaijani Fortifications Near Karabakh

The Armenian Ministry of Defence released a new video allegedly showing the destruction of two fortifications belonging to the Azerbaijani Army near the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The ministry claims that the fortifications were being used as firing points by the Azerbaijani forces.
The second part of the video highlights several unidentified figures, presumably Azerbaijani troops, moving around what looks like a mortar seconds before being hit by a shell, raising a massive cloud of dust and smoke. It's unclear when or where the footage was recorded, except for the claim that it was apparently filmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The region has been engulfed in an armed conflict since the end of September, when hostilities between Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh military on one side, and Azerbaijani forces on the other, emerged after four years of ceasefire. Both sides blame each other for triggering hostilities and have so far failed to engage in talks to end the fighting, which has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives, many civilian casualties and widespread damage.
