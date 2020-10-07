Register
04:19 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte prior to their bilateral meeting during the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2017.

    China and Philippines Develop Cooperation Despite Territorial Dispute

    © REUTERS / Etienne Oliveau
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105363/20/1053632012_0:156:3000:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_90d378adfcc6f47306ec44edbbd7b907.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010071080672597-china-and-philippines-develop-cooperation-despite-territorial-dispute/

    The president of the Philippines has taken a pragmatic stance on Manila's claims on the South China Sea, and is ready to cooperate with Beijing. The territorial dispute will not affect China’s current investment policy in the Asian archipelago.

    Experts have chimed in regarding the current state of play in the Chinese-Philippine controversy on the issue of ownership and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

    China Responded to the President of the Philippines

    The leaders of China and the Philippines have agreed to postpone a maritime dispute and regulate the situation through bilateral consultation and nuanced dialogue, according to the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, in a statement last week at an online seminar on bilateral relations. These agreements must be vigorously implemented by both sides, Huang warned, to encourage the preservation and strength of interstate relations.

    The announcement caught the attention of observers, as it was made shortly after the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, in a video address at the 75th session of the UNGA, reaffirmed his commitment to a decision by the international tribunal brokered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. In 2016, the Hague court denied Beijing the right to seize disputed territories in the South China Sea.

    The Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, Huang, noted that Beijing does not accept or recognize the ruling by the Hague, adding that the issue of the South China Sea is only relevant to China-Philippine relations.

    Duterte Takes a Pragmatic Stance on the South China Sea Issue

    Some critics were surprised by Duterte's harsh tone, as the Philippine president's friendly relations with Beijing are well documented, according to popular Philippine news outlet InterAksyon. The article suggested that the reason for the change in Duterte’s tone was a failure by Beijing to fulfill its $24 billion worth of investment commitments to Manila.

    Chen Xiangmyo, of China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies, strongly disagrees with Duterte's allegation, saying that Sino-Philippine economic cooperation is not linked to territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea:

    “Investment and economic contacts between China and the Philippines have nothing to do with the South China Sea issue. In fact, the Duterte administration has never softened its position on the South China Sea issue, but its approach is not as aggressive as it used to be under previous governments. Duterte is more pragmatic, separating the South China Sea issue from China-Philippine economic and trade cooperation. He doesn’t reject intensive economic and trade exchanges; at the same time, he doesn’t soften his position on the South China Sea. In September, Duterte delivered a speech at the UNGA, saying that the arbitral decision on the South China Sea was part of international law. He expressed gratitude to the UK, France and Germany for supporting the Philippines at the UN on this issue. This reflects Duterte’s firm stance on the South China Sea. At the same time, he tends towards a realistic position: a temporary detente and maintaining the overall stability of China-Philippine relations. The goal is to develop bilateral economic and trade cooperation, especially in the context when he needs investment support from China and the Chinese market.”

    At the online seminar, Huang claimed that in the first half of the year, new Chinese contracts for projects in the Philippines increased by 26.5%, despite the pandemic, asserting the data as evidence of a mutually beneficial relationship.

    Chen pointed out that Philippine political opposition, which he described as pro-American, is trying to hinder the development of investment cooperation between Beijing and Manila.

    “Duterte visited China in 2016, as he took the office. The parties signed a number of investment agreements, including cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture and the World Ocean. The projects included port construction in the Philippines and energy infrastructure modernization. These China’s investments are considered help to the Philippines. These projects are really advancing continuously. Cooperation in agriculture and marine fishing is also an important area. The rest comes from Chinese companies’ investments in the Philippines. The opposition says China’s investment is less than $1 billion. I’m not sure this is actually the case, since many investments don’t produce the expected effect immediately, and therefore it is unknown whether they are immediately included in the statistics of private enterprises’ investment. Therefore, the $1 billion figure still needs official verification. The process of many Chinese investments in the Philippines is being delayed, but an important reason for this is the Philippine opposition and pro-American forces’ intervention. They hinder Chinese investment for a variety of reasons, including labour standards, environmental protection, and using a pretext of a national security threat. Therefore, we must understand that the reason is not that China doesn’t fulfill its promises, but in the domestic situation in the Philippines. China is ready to invest, but the Philippines doesn’t want to admit China.”

    What Are the Challenges Foreign Investors Face in the Philippines?

    What Beijing has reportedly promised to Manila – $24 billion – is unprecedented, according to Daria Panarina of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. No other country that invests in the Philippines has offered to make that sizable an investment in such a large number of infrastructure projects. Panarina believes that it is difficult for foreign investors to work in the Philippines.

    “Investing in infrastructure development in the Philippines is quite risky due to climatic challenges. This is a constant risk zone with constant typhoons; this is an annual problem. Moreover, the traditional features of Philippino business and local legislation make it difficult for foreign companies to operate. The country has quite extensive restrictions on foreign capital. Moreover, certain obstacles are created by the bureaucratic apparatus. In addition, the Philippine economy is not sufficiently balanced and reliable for foreign business to actively invest in really large economic projects.”

    According to Panarina, Duterte’s controversial actions during his anti-drug campaign have also had a negative impact on the formation of a favorable investment climate.

    “The president’s loud statements and the measures taken amid that struggle have created not exactly an stable security situation in the country, but a situation of uncertainty. As a person who visited the country at the height of the campaign, I can say that walking the streets was quite safe, but there was a feeling that you didn’t know what could happen and how the local authorities and law enforcement agencies would behave. In this context, doing business is probably not very comfortable. And this took its toll. Back then, foreign investors had great doubts about whether it was worth investing in the Philippine economy in that unfavourable climate.”

    Philippine presidential elections are scheduled for 2022. According to Panarina, the election will not affect the development of Sino-Philippine relations. Under pressure from the political opposition, Duterte could tactically toughen his position on the South China Sea, but there will be no real conflict, since neither Beijing nor Manila wants the situation to be exacerbated. The work on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, as well as the Sino-Philippine agreement on the possibility of joint development of shelf deposits, are said to be anchors that could negate an attack by Duterte's political opposition.

    Tags:
    cooperation, territorial dispute, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse