Kibum's Back! Shawols Celebrate Return of SHINee's Key From Mandatory Service

The member of K-pop Princes SHINee, Kim Kibum - also known as Key, was finally discharged as a corporal on 7 October.
Prior to the official discharge, he stayed at home right after his last vacation in late September and did not return to the military unit due to its coronavirus and vacation policy. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the schedule of all soldier events was adjusted by the South Korean Ministry of Defence so that soldiers who are on vacation before being discharged can do so without returning to their military unit.
Key enlisted in March 2019 and has fulfilled his service in the military band and fans, who called him Captain Freak, celebrated his return with a little hashtag party #Myfreak_Key_is_back, trending worldwide.
His “little freaks”, as he calls his fans, showed love, support, and happiness that their favourite idol is back.
