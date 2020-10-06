Video: Massive Fire Engulfs White House Amid Protests in Kyrgyz Capital

Video recorded by Sputnik correspondents near the Bishkek White House shows the building engulfed in fire, with flames moving to other floors after the fire started in the upper part of the building.
Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly after the fire began.
Earlier on Tuesday, the White House was occupied by protesters, following protests against preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan, as people were supporting parties that had failed to qualify ion the vote and demanded a recount.
Bishkek White House is on fire pic.twitter.com/t4F0G2SHxv— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 6, 2020
The majority party agreed to a recount, as the Kyrgyz president voiced his intention to meet on Tuesday with the leaders of the parties that participated in the election.
