Protesters Broke Into Area of Parliament and Presidential Administration in Kyrgyzstan

Protesters in Bishkek broke into area of the White House where the parliament and the presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan are situated, according to a Sputnik correspondent.
Protesters supporting the parties that did not make it into parliament rammed the gate with the truck and then rushed inside.
According to witnesses, a convoy of cars left the parliament building a few minutes before the incident.
The Kyrgyz capital saw protests after the preliminary results of parliamentary election were released on Sunday. Estimated 2,000 demonstrators gathered on Monday in Bishkek to demand re-voting and support parties that did not pass the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in parliament.
