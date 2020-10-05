Register
14:01 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Taiwan 'to Issue Wish List of Weapons From the US' Amid Rising Tensions With Beijing

    TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080530577_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_37777d52b53079e6697002f146c7fdc0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010051080672131-taiwan-to-issue-wish-list-of-weapons-from-the-us-amid-rising-tensions-with-beijing/

    Tensions between the People's Republic of China and the government of the self-declared Republic of China in Taipei have escalated in recent years: the United States' support for Taiwan has included repeated arms sales to the island which has led to criticism from Beijing.

    Officials and experts from the US and Taiwan will convene in a virtual conference on Monday to discuss what weapons would be most effective in defending the island as tensions escalate with Beijing.

    During the 2020 US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference, Taiwan’s deputy defence minister Chang Guan-Chung is expected to provide a run-down to the US of what weaponry the island considers urgently necessary for its security.

    According to S-Taiwan Business Council, who hosts the conference, the topics being discussed at the meeting include the “US defence cooperation with Taiwan, the defence procurement process and Taiwan’s defence and national security needs”. The council added that they hoped to “provide opportunities to connect with others working on Taiwan defence and national security issues”.

    The council has hosted the event in the US every year since 2002. However, amid social-distancing measures, the business council will hold a smaller two-day conference online, with speakers and key events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, according to its website.

    Taipei considers the semi-official military exchange event traditionally to be extremely important, traditionally using the occasion to pass its list of weapon requests to the US, looking to purchase items as part of its tense relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC).

    The Trump administration has approved seven major arms sales to Taiwan amounting to US$13.2 billion in total – which includes dozens of F-16 fighter jets, M1A2T Abrams tanks, portable Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and MK-48 Mod6 torpedoes – leading to an expression of gratitude from Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu last month for American support.

    Beijing, however, considers Taiwan a province of China and has repeatedly warned Washington, who also recognises the island as part of China, that supplying arms to the self-declared government on the island is a breach of the one-China policy and an act of hostility.

    Rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei come as part of the United States overarching pivot against the PRC in recent years. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 has seen the ruling administration in Washington increase pressure on China through a global trade war.

    Related:

    Taiwan’s US Representative Reveals Why She Changed Her Twitter Bio to 'Ambassador'
    Photo: Taiwan Has Cruise Missiles Capable of Reaching China Stationed at Base in Straits
    Photos: Taiwan Deploys Jets, Air Defenses After Chinese Plane Enters Island Nation's Defense Zone
    Tags:
    Trump, People's Republic of China, Republic of China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse