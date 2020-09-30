Armenian Military Releases Footage Showing Its Troops Taking Over 'Azerbaijan Position'

The Armenian Defence Ministry has published a video of its troops allegedly launching a counter-offensive in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The press secretary for Armenia's minister of defence, Shushan Stepanyan, has published a video on her Twitter account, saying that it is a "Takeover of an Azerbaijan position".
The situation in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on 27 September, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of provoking military hostilities. Baku claimed that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area, while Yerevan, which supports the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the area had been subjected to attacks by Azerbaijan. Both countries and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh have reported casualties.
