Gorgeous Women: K-Pop Girl Group Mamamoo Prepares for Comeback

One of the most original and recognisable K-pop girl bands in the world - Mamamoo - will have a new album in early November. The agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the news, saying that the promo schedule will be announced later.
Their recent special digital single "Wanna Be Myself", with an MV released on 10 September, had a message of self-love and presented all members' stylish and confident sides.
The girls had their last comeback a year ago as a group with the studio album "Reality in Black" and the title song "Hip".
During the past year, aside from the group's release, the members Solar, Moon-byul, Hwasa, and Wheein had solo albums that were very successful as well; all the members worked in their own unique ways and different music styles.The fandom, named MooMoo, is very supportive and immediately reacted with happy messages on SNS about the long-awaited comeback
THE QUEENS ARE FINALLY COMING BACK#MAMAMOOisBACK@RBW_MAMAMOO #MAMAMOO #마마무 pic.twitter.com/56gJDdwIAi— via ❖ | wheein ost ♡ (@solar_blues) September 29, 2020
ARE YOU GUYS READY TO SUPPORT THE GIRLS 👀#MAMAMOOisBACK#MAMAMOO #마마무@RBW_MAMAMOO pic.twitter.com/UOTexfNnMd— MAMAMOO DATA (@DataMamamoo) September 29, 2020
RT AND START TRENDING, BE LOUD ABOUT IT!— 🍑 (@xoxowheein) September 29, 2020
REPLY MAMAMOO COMEBACK & QUEENS ARE BACK SEPARATELY. LEGGO 🔥🔥🔥#MAMAMOOisBACK #MAMAMOO@RBW_MAMAMOO #마마무#SOLAR #솔라 #MOONBYUL #문별 #WHEEIN #휘인 #HWASA #화사 pic.twitter.com/sNBJNCe6MR
How they will kill us this time? Concept, music genre, vocals, message...caaaaaaan't wait!#MAMAMOOisBACK@RBW_MAMAMOO #Hwasa #화사 #mamamoo pic.twitter.com/NyN0TcO9nL— Mamoomoo (@MaHwasaja) September 29, 2020
