S Korean Boy Band SF9 Prepares Special 4th Anniversary Album

The K-pop boy band SF9 has announced a special album to celebrate their debut date and dropped a teaser poster for the upcoming release, set for 28 October.
SF9 Special Album [SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK]— SF9official (@SF9official) September 28, 2020
TITLE POSTER
▶ TITLE – 손잡아 줄게 (Shine Together)
▶ ALBUM RELEASE 2020.10.05 6PM#SF9 #에스에프나인 #SF9_4TH_ANNIVERSARY #FANTASY_RACE #판타지레이스 #Special_Album #SPECIAL_HISTORY_BOOK #손잡아줄게 #ShineTogether pic.twitter.com/LhuHg3sEAo
The album is named "SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK" and will be out on 5 October. It will contain three songs, including the title track “Shine Together”, which is dedicated directly to their fans, as the group wants to thank their supporters, known as Fantasy.
Fans will also get an SF9 concert, which was announced recently. The concert will be streamed via the "V Live" broadcasting app worldwide on 10 October.
[Notice] SF9 온라인 콘서트 공연 안내#SF9 #에스에프나인 #NOOBCON #눕콘— SF9_FANCLUB (@SF9_FANCLUB) September 21, 2020
✔ https://t.co/W3OsrOzkNa pic.twitter.com/IcivRoVnuA
The nine-member group consisting of Young-bin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani was created in 2016 by FNC Entertainment. The members are also greatly involved in acting: for example, the youngest member, Hwiyoung, announced having a lead role in the web drama "Replay" alongside (G)I-DLE's Miyeon.
Fantasy (the fandom's name) are pleased with the song dedicated to them and are expecting amazing performances from their beloved boys, as they cannot go to a live concert due to COVID-19.
4th anniversary and we are getting a whole special album with a song dedicated to fantasy like always but songs written by SF9 to show appreciation to fantasy on top of that. SF9 mentioning fantasy everywhere they go 💔 a great life decision to stan angels— emma U🌞 (@solytaeyang) September 28, 2020
what if.. sf9 have unit songs in the special album pic.twitter.com/74LLvxxIh4— new rules (@dwflvr) September 22, 2020
So SF9 could just drop a single for us on the 4th Anniversary if they wanted to write a song to us but they are releasing a SPECIAL ALBUM with (just)3 songs in it only for us FANTASYs and they said THEY have written those songs while thinking ABOUT US???— woonwon's 💗 (@seokwuishyy) September 28, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)