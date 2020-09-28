Who Run the World: K-Pop Girl Bands Coming Back in October

Fans of South Korean music are braced for powerful releases by the most famous girl groups this autumn.

Loona

The favourite band of legendary producer Lee Soo-man from SM Entertainment, the girl band Loona has revealed a teaser for their new song. The SM Entertainment founder participated in the creation of the song, just as he did with the hit track "So What". It is the only non-SM group that is supported by the famous producer.

The group will be returning on 19 October with the new mini-album named "Midnight (12:00)".

BLACKPINK

One of the world's most influential and recognisable K-pop bands - BLACKPINK - is gearing up for their long awaited comeback this season.

The band dropped mysterious individual teasers ahead of the release of their album "The Album" on 2 October.

TWICE

Fans, known as Blinks, have demanded the release of the full-length album as well as more solo promotion for the girls, and finally received tons of content - starting with the viral song “How You Like That” released this summer in collaboration with Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

The top South Korean girl band confirmed their comeback, slated for 26 October. The comeback will happen after almost four months since the last release “More and More”, which entered the Billboard 200 and became the fourth South Korean group to enter it, also becoming Twice's best-selling album to date, with 550,000 copies sold.