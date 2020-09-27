US Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Between Armenia, Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh

US State Department called for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. urging the conflicting sides of Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to OSCE-supervised negotiations.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms this escalation of violence. Deputy Secretary Biegun called the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, to urge both sides to cease hostilities immediately, to use the existing direct communication links between them to avoid further escalation, and to avoid unhelpful rhetoric and actions that further raise tensions on the ground", Morgan Ortagus, a State Department spokesperson, said in a statement.
Ortagus also outlined that the US believes that "participation in the escalating violence by external parties would be deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions".
