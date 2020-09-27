The Anticipation - K-Pop Boy Bands to Release New Material in October

Here is a list for you and you alone, of talented South Korean groups and artists, so that you can follow their new releases and spend a cozy autumn beat-boxing your way out of pandemic distress.

NCT 2020

A huge project by the giant South Korean SM Entertainment company using flexible units and numerous beautiful and talented members who appear as fans say “from the basements of the agency” will have a comeback with 23 members. The analogous release was in 2018, when at least 21 members of different subunits were gathered by the talent mogul under the name NCT 2018.

Two new members were presented to the public in 2020; Shotaro and Sungchan and were met warmly by NCTzen (fans of NCT).

The news was tarnished, however, by negative reaction of some toward a Japanese member - Shotaro - who came under fire for his appearance right after a teaser for the release of NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 2 saw the light.

​Many fans are waiting for existing and new members to show their dance skills and other talents in the new release.

Monsta X

One of the most popular South Korean bands, Monsta X is gearing up for more following an album “FANTASIA X” in May, and details are yet to be revealed.

Recently, the members became a part of the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, run by the nation's Cultural Heritage Administration and Cultural Heritage Foundation. New branded video content will be published on the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign YouTube channel from September 29th, and will feature Monsta X presenting different locations of interest, along with routes to find them and explanations of several Korean heritage objects.

Seventeen

Pledis Entertainment gauined the approvals of the Seventeen fan group Carats with an announcement that the boy dancers would releaes in October a new track “Left & Right”, from their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ”.

In September, the squad saw its first Japanese performance, on TV Asahi’s “Music Station”, promoting the Japanese track “24H”.

The Carats are saving their wons - the South Korean currency - for the physical album and playing at guessing what concept will be chosen to brand the new product.

Pentagon

The group finally reunited with Chinese member Yanan, who did not promote for over a year due to health issues. Fans went wild at the reuniting, as they had been anticipating a comeback for a long time. The group revealed a dramatic black and white teaser film under the name of “Keep Us by Your Side”. The dance troupe's fans, calling themselves Universe, are waiting impatiently for what their favorite entertainers will bring this time.