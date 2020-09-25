K-Pop Avengers SuperM Show Superhero's Side in New MV

The superband not only dropped its first full-length album, but also presented a collaboration with Marvel.

SuperM made their dynamic comeback with a full album named 'Super One' and revealed an energetic music video for the title track 'One (Monster & Infinity)' on 25 September.

The song is a combination of two songs from the album and is as an example of perfect synergy between the members and their talents gathered into one group by SM Entertainment. The song lyrics appear to be about aiming higher to bridge over difficulties.

Fans already had a chance to glance at a performance of the title track, as the band previously appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and presented bold visuals and dances for a second time.

During their debut promotion appeared on the “Ellen Show” for the 'Jopping' track last fall, the boy band was interviewed and also showed their skills on the stage.

The so-called "avengers of K-pop" SuperM also announced a collaboration with Marvel and dropped some audio on the official website. The current members - Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Lucas, Ten, Taeyeong and Mark - sport their own comic-hero-like appearance. Among other official releases, there will be a comic book for sale that features the SuperM members as the main characters.

​Fans of the SM Entertainment band celebrated the release with trending hashtags related to SuperM worldwide, giddily praising members for the new album