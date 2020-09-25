Register
16:18 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south as South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young inspects (not pictured) the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, 16 September 2020.

    South Korea Puts Military on 'Full Readiness' After Official is Shot Dead by the North

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080572530_0:0:2952:1661_1200x675_80_0_0_f7664fd131ae0c39da6edf7f80fd84a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009251080572769-south-korea-puts-military-on-full-readiness-after-official-is-shot-dead-by-the-north/

    On Thursday, South Korean officials, including President Moon Jae-in, revealed that Pyongyang had shot an employee in the country’s fisheries ministry and burned his body. According to the South Korean president’s administration, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un has already apologised for this “unfortunate incident”.

    South Korea has called for its "readiness posture" to be "strengthened... regarding the current situation" after one of its officials was shot by North Korean troops, according to the defence ministry’s comments cited by Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

    The ministry's deputy spokesman Col. Moon Hong-sik told reporters on Thursday that South Korea will step up its surveillance near the demarcation line dividing the two country’s sea border.

    "The focus is on closely monitoring North Korean military moves around the clock and to maintain a firm defence posture to react swiftly to all circumstances so as to prevent the escalation of tensions," the official said.

    Defence Minister Suh Wook said himself in a speech delivered on Armed Forces Day that South Korea “will keep a full military readiness posture to protect the lives and the safety of our people.”

    "If North Korea threatens them, we will have stern reactions," Suh Wook added, but he stopped short of directly referring to the incident, according to Yonhap.

    'Unfortunate Incident'

    This week, South Korea's Defence Ministry accused North Korea of fatally shooting a South Korean official linked to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and then incinerating his body. The man had been missing since Monday, after disappearing from an inspection boat which was drifting near the Yeonpyeong island, territory belonging to South Korea but close to the northern limit line that marks a sea border between the two countries.

    It is believed that North Korean troops fired 10 shots against the man in compliance with protocol, after he intruded into the country’s territorial waters. South Korea's President Moon condemned the act, calling it “shocking” and “unpardonable”.

    Yonhap news agency later reported, citing comments from the South Korean president’s administration, that North Korea has apologised for the “unfortunate incident” in a formal notice sent by North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un. Kim also allegedly expressed hope that this situation would not damage relations between the two countries.

    Tags:
    Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, North Korean Navy, North Korea, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse