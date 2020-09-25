Dark Smoke Rises Over Chinese City Dongguan After Massive Fire Erupts at Huawei Research Lab – Video

A fire broke out at a research lab belonging to the tech giant Huawei Technologies in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan.
The flames went straight to the sky with black smoke. The details and cause of the accident remain to be investigated, and a rescue operations is underway.
Videos posted on social media show giant plumes of dark grey smoke rising from the building.
【突发】位于东莞松山湖的华为研发实验室着火！#华为 pic.twitter.com/6JzrOrUvHi— 一叶一追寻 (@ToddnayRaynard1) September 25, 2020
According to the Songshan Lake Fire Brigade, after receiving an alarm at about 2:00 p.m. (local time), it quickly dispatched firefighters to the site.
HUAWEI'S MATERIAL LAB IN FIRE pic.twitter.com/F6n6dyLjzV— Zimmerj (@Zimmerj6) September 25, 2020
There have been no casualties.
