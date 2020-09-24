Activists Hold Rally Outside Parliament in Bangkok Amid Looming Legislative Changes - Video

Student campaigners are holding a rally outside the Thai parliament in Bangkok, as the House of Representatives and Senate debate constitutional amendments. Yesterday, Thai royalists marched to parliament to oppose calls from anti-government protesters favouring constitutional changes.
The largest protest so far was the one that took place on 16 August, when close to 20,000 people gathered on the square of the Democracy Monument in downtown Bangkok. That rally attracted not only students but also older people from across the Thai capital and nearby provinces.
On 18 July, the first major political rally took place near the Democracy Monument in the Thai capital after most of the restrictions imposed in the kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted. The protesters called on the authorities to dissolve parliament and rewrite the constitution.
Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)