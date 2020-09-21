Five People Injured in Stabbing Attack Near Kindergarten in Southeastern China, Reports Say

The incident took place at about 07:00 local time on Monday (23:00 GMT on Sunday) at the kindergarten's gate.
According to the People's Daily newspaper, the five victims were hospitalised. However, the newspaper did not indicate how many of them are kids. Eyewitnesses reportedly saw at least two students lying injured on the ground.
A stabbing incident occurred on Monday near a kindergarten in Guangzhou, S.China's Guangdong Province, with at least two students injured. The suspect has been detained: The Paper pic.twitter.com/6jU1x3H6li— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 21, 2020
The suspect in the attack has been detained, the newspaper added.
