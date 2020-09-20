South Korea Police Arrest Defector Who Attempted to Get Back Into North

South Korean police stated on Sunday that they had arrested a North Korean defector who attempted to cross back into the DPRK.
The man, who fled North Korea in 2018, is suspected of breaking into a South Korean military training site in the city of Cheorwon in order to get back to North Korea.
“The man is under police investigation. We are looking into details such as why he tried to cross the border”, a policewoman said.
The incident comes two months after another North Korean defector fled back to the North via a drainage ditch and then swam across the Han River.
After that incident, South Korea's authorities launched an investigation into the military institution responsible for the breach.
