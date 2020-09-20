Register
20 September 2020
    Like a Zombie: Top Korean Movies About Living Dead You Need to See

    As people are living in a time of pandemic, movies about viruses and the living dead have become more popular than ever. There are some Korean works that are worth seeing during a lockdown.

    "Zombie Detective"

    KBS 2TV's drama "Zombie Detective", starring Choi Jin-hyuk, started airing on the 31st of August.

    ​The plot is built around Kim Moo-young (Choi Jin-hyuk), who lives as a living dead for two years and becomes a detective to find out about his past. His path crosses with brave writer Gong Seon-Ji (Park Ju-hyun), who works as an investigative journalist.

    #ALIVE

    The survival thriller story is about a gamer who is forced to stay at his apartment and is trying to survive during a zombie apocalypse.

    The picture is directed by Cho Il-Hyung in collaboration with Matt Naylor, who wrote the script in 2019 and adapted it to the Korean reality. The picture was released in June this year, starring famous actors such as Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye. The movie had great success - it had 1 million moviegoers within five days of its release despite the alert level over the Covid-19 pandemic in Korea.

    The admirers of Yoo Ah-in's acting talent have praised him on SNS after watching the movie.

    Netflix "Kingdom"

    The South Korean original series made by Netflix named "Kingdom" amazed critics in 2019 by the first season. The plot is set during Korea's Joseon period, where Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who faces the greed of the royal family for the throne and is trying to help his people during a strange plague that has gripped the nation.

    The struggle of the main characters, played by famous Bae Doo-na, Ryu Seung-ryong and Kim Sang-ho, during a zombie apocalypse is worth seeing: historically, during this time period, very few people had guns.

    Based on the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods by Kim Eun-hee and Yang Kyung-il, the first season was warmly met by viewers and received praise from critics, so it was renewed for a second season in 2020 and is available to watch on Netflix.

    "Peninsula"

    The highly anticipated sequel of "Train to Busan'' surpassed 3 million moviegoers in 2 weeks after the premiere in July. The action takes place four years after the events that happened in 2016's hit movie "Train To Busan", starring beloved K-drama actor Gong Yoo.

    Main star Gang Dong-won plays a man named Jung Suk who must fight to survive among zombies, who now own the land, but also need to stand against other survivors, who are even worse than the living dead.

    The film was selected to be shown at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

    "Train to Busan"

    Even those who are not well-acquainted with the South Korean film and K-drama industry have heard about this movie. It gathered a lot of awards after its release in 2016, and Gong Yoo, who played the main role, was praised once again for his acting talents. Another actor, Ma Dong-seok, saw his career take off after his role in this movie and now is getting ready to appear in Marvel's "The Eternals"

    The characters faced a zombie apocalypse during their trip on the train to Busan. Seok-woo, the fund manager, played by Gong Yoo, needs to protect his daughter while infection spreads rapidly among the train passengers. For zombie-film fans who haven't seen this movie yet, it is a must-see.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, zombie outbreak, zombie apocalypse, zombie, zombie, zombies, South Korea
