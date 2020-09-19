Students Rally at Bangkok’s University for Political Reform - Video

Live from Bangkok’s Thammasat University, as students demonstrate to demand political reforms and mark the anniversary of a bloodless coup that ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.
On 18 July, the first major political rally took place near the Democracy Monument in the Thai capital after most of the restrictions imposed in the kingdom because of the coronavirus pandemic were lifted. The protesters called on the authorities to dissolve parliament, rewrite the constitution and stop harassing government critics. On 16 August, between 12,000 and 20,000 demonstrators joined the anti-government rally in Bangkok.
