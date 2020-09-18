Register
22:58 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MQ-9 Reaper

    US Congress Prepares to Approve Second-Largest Taiwan Arms Sale Valued at $7 Billion

    © Flickr / US Air Force
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    116
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009181080508743-us-congress-prepares-to-approve-second-largest-taiwan-arms-sale-valued-at-7-billion/

    US lawmakers are expected to soon approve a massive, new weapons sale to Taiwan. The deal would provide the autonomous island not just with defensive weapons, but also with offensive capabilities in the form of long-range strike missiles and combat drones.

    Reuters reported earlier this week that the Trump administration was expected to approve a massive sale of $7 billion worth of arms to Taiwan in the coming weeks. The deal is the second-largest weapons sale by the US to Taiwan and comes on top of some $15 billion in weapons already sold to Taiwan in the last four years.

    According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal will include $400 million worth of MQ-9B Reaper drones and related equipment, a sale made possible by recent changes to the Missile Technology Control Regime that had previously barred Washington from making such deals.

    The deal also reportedly includes AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER missiles, a long-range land strike variant of the Harpoon anti-ship missile. According to the New York Times, the weapon can be fired from beyond the range of Chinese air defense systems, meaning they would almost certainly be used to strike targets on the Chinese mainland in the event of a conflict.

    Strangely, some Taiwanese media has been reporting the plans are nothing but speculation by the media, the Global Times reported on Thursday.

    Last month, Washington finalized another larger deal to provide Taipei with 90 advanced F-16V “Viper” interceptors for $8 billion. Under a previous deal, the US is also updating older F-16 fighter jets sold to Taiwan in the 1990s to make them technologically equal to the F-16V, which can go toe-to-toe with some of the People’s Liberation Army’s best aircraft.

    Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province and part of its national territory, meaning that US weapons sales are regarded as the arming of rebel forces and a gross violation of Chinese sovereignty. With every new weapons sale, China has increased its objections, calling on the US to respect the One-China Principle it assented to in the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué and subsequent agreements.

    “The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests. China has firm resolve in upholding its sovereignty and security. We urge the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan, lest it should gravely harm China-US relations and cross-strait peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in August.

    The island is governed by the remnants of the Republic of China, the government that ruled all of China between 1912 and 1949, when the communist Red Army seized all of mainland China, won the civil war and established the People’s Republic of China in Beijing. While Taipei has never declared independence, it functions as a de facto independent state and has enjoyed informal support from the US ever since Washington switched its recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

    Related:

    US Intends to Force China to 'Fire First Shot' Over Taiwan, Military Analysts Say
    China Reportedly Carrying Out Military Exercises Near the Taiwan Strait
    Taipei Scrambles Fighters to Monitor Chinese Jets That 'Crossed Mid Line of Taiwan Strait'
    Tags:
    MQ-9 Reaper, missiles, United States, weapons sales, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse