Register
06:11 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese soldier (L) gesturing next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state. (File)

    How US May Use Ladakh Row Between India & China to Exert Pressure on Beijing

    © AFP 2020 / Diptendu DUTTA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    119
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105637/06/1056370630_0:226:3500:2195_1200x675_80_0_0_d24bc4ea4c58d516a2ab299a0a2209bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009181080493114-how-us-may-use-ladakh-row-between-india--china-to-exert-pressure-on-beijing/

    The situation in Eastern Ladakh remains tense as Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) there since May. Indian foreign policy analyst Amrita Dhillon has explained what is behind the protracted row and who could benefit from the Sino-Indian rivalry.

    On 10 September, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for the first time since the beginning of the border conflict on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow. Both sides agreed on five guiding principles to ease tensions, with a view to disengaging and maintaining distance by Chinese and Indian troops and proceeding with new confidence-building measures.

    The standoff along the poorly demarcated Sino-Indian LAC started on 5 May on the northern bank of Pangong Lake in the Himalayas and then escalated into a bloody clash in mid-June which resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian troops in Galwan Valley.

    What has Caused the Tensions Between India and China?

    There are many reasons for the brewing tensions between the two Asian giants which also sidelines any attempt for reconciliation, emphasises Amrita Dhillon, an Indian foreign affairs analyst and Founding Editor of The Kootneeti, a New Delhi-based publication.

    "First, why does the India-China border standoff happen at Eastern Ladakh? Why not North-East India where the Chinese already have disputed borders and they do not recognise India's Arunachal Pradesh? The reason is that approximately 60% of the length of the Pangong Lake lies within the Tibetan Autonomous Region. Now we have to understand China's concern here. The Tibet region is connected with Xinjiang with a narrow lane G-219, which is merely 100 kilometres from the Pangong Lake".

    In a hypothetical warfare scenario New Delhi can gain a competitive advantage in this area by targeting G-219 thus disconnecting Tibet from Xinjiang, she notes. Apparently therefore, the Chinese see this geographical location as their potential vulnerable spot, according to her.

    Second, the ongoing standoff is part of a broader set of rows simmering between the two nations, the Indian analyst says referring, in particular, to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir claimed by New Delhi.

    "On the one hand, Beijing objects to Indian construction and investment in India's own territory – Arunachal Pradesh –  and on the other hand, [China] is shaking hands with India's arch-rival Pakistan and making that land accessible for business without any consultations with India", Dhillon says.

    Third, China needs unfettered access to strategic sea lanes of communication through the Indian Ocean to accomplish its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). To that end China needs to maintain working relations with India, which controls the ocean and its major "choke points".

    Indian Navy ships
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Scalet / The mighty Indian Navy!! [DSCF2721]
    Indian Navy ships

    Road to Reconciliation Will Take Time and Effort

    Although the two Asian giants have a number of issues to discuss, the recent SCO meeting has been fruitful and especially given that the five-point agreement was established, the Indian journalist notes, emphasising Russia's role in it.

    "India and Russia are traditional allies and show trust in each other", she notes. "I can't say if this trilateral meeting will bring anything close to a resolution on Eastern Ladakh, but Russia should stay prepared for a bigger role in Asia".

    Commenting on the Sino-Indian agreement struck in Moscow, the New Indian Express also alleges that the "five-point consensus is just the beginning of a long road to peace". According to the media, if the Chinese and India military leadership manages to work out a "tangible disengagement plan on a reciprocal basis", a possible meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the forthcoming November G20 summit "could formally reset bilateral ties".

    For his part, Ved Prakash Malik, who was chief of army staff of the Indian Army from 1997 until 2000 admits that the situation remains tense in his Wednesday comment piece for The Indian Express. He expects "a long haul on both the diplomatic and military fronts": "Remember, it took nearly six years to resolve the Sumdorong Chu incident [in 1986] diplomatically", he wrote. Nevertheless, he predicted that the winter months would reduce the intensity of the standoff.

    Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020

    Who is Affected by Sino-Indian Row?

    Meanwhile, the situation triggers concerns among other regional players, including Russia. Speaking to the Economic Times, Russian deputy envoy to India Roman Babushkin noted that mutual trust between Beijing and New Delhi needed to be restored so that external players could not capitalise on the spat.

    "The state of affairs here is a matter of regional stability, and escalation can be misused by outside powers in geopolitical purposes to create further alienation lines in the region", Babushkin said, as quoted by the media outlet on Monday.

    According to Dhillon, the Sino-Indian rivalry is clearly in the Interests of Washington for the following reasons:

    First, it would help the US to accomplish its policy in the Asia-Pacific region, now named "Indo-Pacific", which allows the US to mount pressure on China and North Korea.

    Second, it would allow the US to maintain control over China without equipping many resources in the region. RAND, a US influential think-tank, has recently speculated on converting the US-backed informal Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) into an openly anti-China alliance in the Indian Pacific. India is seen as a key participant of the Quad by the US.

    Apart from Washington, Pakistan may also benefit from the potential Sino-Indian enmity, Dhillon suggests, adding that "during the Indo-China conflict, Pakistan has broken all records in the ceasefire violation". The analyst also believes that Islamabad may try to strengthen its positions in Kashmir in case the standoff between Beijing and New Delhi goes too far. However, according to her, this is an implausible scenario.

    "I believe, the bigger question that arises is do India and China have any other option than resolving this crisis?" she asks. "Both are developing economies. However, China's economy is four times larger than India. Both share 3,488km unsettled land boundary, so resolving the dispute should be the primary focus for both countries". 

    Related:

    'We Can't Let Our Guard Down': India Faltered in Handling China Border Row - Ex-Foreign Minister
    India’s Defence Minister Points to Lack of 'Mutually Acceptable Solution' to China Border Conflict
    China-India Border Tension Could 'Extend to Winter'
    Tags:
    Russia, Belt and Road Initiative, Indian Ocean, United States, Xinjiang, Tibet, Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse