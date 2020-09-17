Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66%, Poll Indicates

According to the survey conducted by the Kyodo news agency, 16.2 percent of respondents expressed disapproval of the government. The two-day nationwide telephone survey also showed that 58.7 percent of Japanese citizens supported the continuation of policies set out by Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe.
The upper house of the Japanese parliament announced on Wednesday, following a vote, electing Yoshihide Suga as the new prime minister.
A total of 142 out of 240 valid upper house ballots supported Suga, who previously served as outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's chief cabinet secretary.
Suga succeeded his boss and Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe, who stepped down unexpectedly in late August over health issues.
