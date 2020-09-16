At Least 4 People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Philippines' Southern Province, Reports Say

Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Manuel Abu told Rappler that police for bodies were recovered at the crash site, but it has yet to determine whether they were helicopter passengers, as well as whether the helicopter was owned by the country's government.
Philippine Air Force Sikorsky AUH-76 #helicopter accident, Barangay Upper Manggas in Lantawan town , Philippines; 4 fatalities https://t.co/JWBQkXw2NB— Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) September 16, 2020
According to preliminary data, the crash might have been due to bad weather conditions, but the reason is still to be further investigated.
