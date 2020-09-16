Forty Injured After School Bus, Train Collide in New Zealand - Healthcare Charity

"We are assessing 40 patients whose conditions vary from moderate to minor. We will update you with any further information as it comes to hand," the organization said.
The charity added that it had dispatched four ambulances, two managers and a response team to the scene.
A driver of a school bus was dead and 40 people including six children were injured after the bus collided with the back of a passing train on Wednesday near #Palmerston North in New Zealand's North Island. https://t.co/ty5z7vWhhd pic.twitter.com/3zkhyqwaza— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, the police said that 41 people — high school students and a driver — were in the bus at the time of the incident, adding that the driver died at the scene.
Sound of 'metal on metal' draws first responders to fatal bus, train collision https://t.co/5TCfGc64al pic.twitter.com/qo3zvCBI9l— Stuff (@NZStuff) September 16, 2020
According to the police, the incident took place at about 08:00 local time on Wednesday (20:00 GMT on Tuesday) on Railway Road near the village of Bunnythorpe in the Manawatu-Whanganui region.
