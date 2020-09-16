North Korea's Kim Jong Un Reportedly Visits Rebuilt 'Socialist Fairyland' Hit by Typhoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has travelled to Kangbuk-ri village in North Hwanghae Province, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday, to thank soldiers that rebuilt the village.
According to the outlet, "all the traces of the great natural disaster" were removed and Kangbuk-ri "was successfully built as a socialist fairyland", providing a model for "socialist rural communities".
Pictures capturing moments from the inspection have been circulating on social media.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Rebuilt Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province pic.twitter.com/Kj7RifvXW7— KFA-UK (@Korea_Friend_UK) September 15, 2020
Kangbuk-ri, Kumchon County, North Hwanghae Province was greatly damaged when heavy rain and strong wind swept away the whole areas of the DPRK this year. But it removed all the traces of great natural disaster and was successfully built as a socialist fairyland, pic.twitter.com/m1U9e9g6SA— 💞金智媐 💞 (@w3ip33) September 15, 2020
Kim reportedly said that he "felt as is he was looking at a different world" when he saw the renewed Kangbuk-ri.
All comments
Show new comments (0)