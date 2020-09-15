Pakistan Air Force Aircraft Crashes in Punjab Province

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Pindigheb, a town in Punjab province, during a routine training mission on Tuesday, the air force said in a statement. The initial reports are suggesting that it was a 6th Generation JF-17 fighter aircraft.
#BREAKING:-#PAF aircraft crashed in Pindigheb, Pakistan during a routine training. Pilot ejected safely.— Ankan Samanta (@Ankansontu) September 15, 2020
An unconfirmed source suggested that it may be JF-17. pic.twitter.com/7brCzcGkDr
#PAF Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, pic.twitter.com/bx3mrTflTI— Bharat Ojha🗨 (@Bharatojha03) September 15, 2020
The statement confirmed there was no loss of life and the pilot ejected safely. The crash is the fifth such incident this year. The PAF said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.
In the earlier incidents, a PAF F-16 aircraft crash near Shakarparian in Islamabad in March resulted in the death of the pilot. In February, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed, the third in less than two months, during a routine training mission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district. In the same month, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. The first PAF aircraft to crash this year in January while on a training mission near Mianwali.
All comments
Show new comments (0)