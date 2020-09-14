Register
16:36 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a celebration of military mothers and spouses event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

    Trump ‘Kissed Melania Goodbye’ Fearing He Wouldn’t Return From Korean Peninsula, Book Claims

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106435/17/1064351750_0:76:4347:2521_1200x675_80_0_0_a03da6d69425e6b6aeb74d5a298390fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009141080454001-trump-kissed-melania-goodbye-fearing-he-wouldnt-return-from-korean-peninsula-book-claims/

    Donald Trump’s aborted 2017 trip to North Korea came at the height of a row between the US and DPRK over the latter’s intense nuclear tests, with the biggest one held just a couple of months prior to the would-be visit.

    President Donald Trump “kissed Melania goodbye” before his subsequently cancelled visit to the Korean Demilitarised Zone in late 2017 to see Kim Jong-un, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward has claimed in his upcoming book “Rage”, excerpts from which were seen by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

    The author, who interviewed POTUS 17 times during his work on the book, went on to depict at length how the US president feared that he might not return as he was setting out for the journey.

    “I got up this morning, and told Melania, kissed her goodbye, and said, ‘I might not see you again’. It's not that I'm worried about myself”, Trump was quoted as telling those on board his helicopter at the time.

    He reportedly went on to stress that should anything happen to him on North Korean soil, it would prove to be “the worst thing that could happen to us as a country”.

    President Barack Obama chews gum as he walks towards Air Force One en route to Gulfport, Miss., as he embarks on a three-state tour of Gulf Coast affected by the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Monday, June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Considered Obama ‘A**hole’, Trump Claims in Woodward Book

    According to the account of events offered by Woodward, Trump queried as his helicopter slowed due to heavy fog when approaching the DMZ, and ultimately had to turn back due to unfavourable weather conditions:

    “They know I'm coming, don't they?”

    General Vincent Brooks, who was at the time the commander of US Forces Korea, assured that there was no intelligence at hand to suggest that North Korea was aware of Trump's visit to the Joint Security Area, otherwise called Panmunjom, inside the DMZ.

    The aborted attempt to visit the country was well-documented, primarily based on the account of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, who also planned to join Trump there but was forced to cancel his trip for the same reasons.

    A smartphone with the Tik Tok logo is seen in front of a displayed Oracle logo in this illustration taken, Septemeber 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Trump Administration to Review Oracle's Bid for TikTok's US Business

    The attempted DMZ visit came amid heightened US -North Korea tensions arising from the reclusive state's sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September 2017.

    North Korea reportedly keeps 70 percent of its overall military assets around the DMZ area, a two-kilometre-wide buffer zone between the two Koreas.

    According to Woodward, Trump, who personally agreed to abort the visit over safety concerns, at one point worried that it would make him and his country “look weak”.

    However, 18 months later, in June 2019, Trump successfully - and historically - made it to the DMZ, where he was greeted by North Korea's leader and became the first US president to set his foot in the country, crossing into it from South Korea.

    In this June 30, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, listens as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, speaks during their bilateral meeting inside the Freedom House at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    In this June 30, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, listens as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, speaks during their bilateral meeting inside the Freedom House at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea

    His brief cross-over into North Korea, which involved short talks and a photo shoot, came after the first-ever bilateral US-North Korea summits took place in June 2018 and February 2019.

    “It was an honor to cross into your country and to resume our important discussion”, Trump later said in a letter to Kim, dated 2 July of the same year. According to Woodward, who said he had obtained 27 letters that the two leaders had exchanged, a lion’s share of the letters has hitherto never been reported.

    Woodward also addressed speculation and widespread rumours about the fate of Kim’s uncle by marriage, Jang Song Thaek.

    "Kim tells me everything. Told me everything", Trump reportedly told Woodward, before depicting what allegedly happened to the once powerful North Korean official, who was allegedly purged for treason and corruption in 2013:

    “He killed his uncle and he put the body right in the steps”, Trump reportedly recounted in an apparent reference to a building used by senior officials, adding “the head was cut, sitting on the chest”, as per excerpts seen by AFP.

    Related:

    US Election; Trump; Protests in Belarus; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Trump Administration to Review Oracle's Bid for TikTok's US Business
    Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ After Trump Again Accuses Obama of Spying on His 2016 Election Campaign
    Tags:
    Koreas, Donald Trump, summit, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse