September Mood: Top 5 OSTs From K-Dramas for the Beginning of Autumn

South Korean music is not only K-pop, as soundtracks for K-dramas are also worthy of attention to some. Here is a little list to get in the mood for the upcoming change of seasons to autumn.

OST "Love Gradation" for web drama “DokGoBin is Updating”

The OST is written and performed by the leading actors from the drama themselves - In-seong and Hwi-young of the new and popular K-pop male band SF9. The soundtrack is in the funky R&B genre and brings the vibes of the last warm days of summer.

OST “Love is Magic” for 'Magical: Make The Princess Laugh'

Not a K-drama, but an animated movie and worth seeing and listening to. The main theme is sung by Taeil, member of the famous K-pop band Block B, currently on his military service. It was pre-released for the promotion of a movie in 2018, but was recently re-released in Korea. The song will spark memories of love, and you can check the movie in which curious Princess Lea meets a simple boy, Theo, who has mysterious abilities.

OST ”Sweet Love” for the show “Her Style”

Also not K-drama, but worth the listen. A soft R'n'B song, sung by famous South Korean hip-hop singer Crush, he was not the only one who joined the line-up for this webtoon soundtrack, alongside B1A4's Sandeul, GRAY, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and others. The entire playlist is suitable to listen to with a cup of sweetened coffee in the evening, just after sunset.

The brilliant artists' cast of OST for the K-drama “Record of Youth”

All Korean drama fans waited for this TV-series, as it is the last work of the famous and beloved actor Park Bo-gum, who went on his mandatory military service recently. The line-up features EXO's BAEKHYUN, Chungha, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, MAMAMOO's Wheein, Kim Jaehwan, Lee Hi, and J Rabbit. The first song, “Go”, by Seugkwan, has already been released.

Chen and Punch for K-drama “Do You Like Brahms”

The most popular OST singer, Punch, who has numerous works loved all over the world by fans of South Korea's film industry, joined the list of artists who sang for the new popular k-drama. And, a triumphant comeback for the OST king, Chen from EXO, whom fans were waiting for a long time after a controversy with his first marriage.

The whole playlist is available and is perfect for those first warm but rainy evenings in autumn, before the deeper freezing cold sets in.