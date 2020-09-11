Register
13:45 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout file photo taken on August 9, 2020 and released by the Press Office of President of Afghanistan, Afghan people attend on the last day of the Loya Jirga, a grand assembly, at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul.

    Pakistan Warned SCO of 'Spoilers' Wishing to Impair Afghan Peace Talks, Foreign Minister Says

    © AFP 2020 / HANDOUT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080431431_0:151:3015:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_fa62ab8d46408f5f13eb16a26d2ee314.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009111080431308-pakistan-warned-sco-of-spoilers-wishing-to-impair-afghan-peace-talks-foreign-minister-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistan has warned fellow members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) about "spoilers" that seek to undermine the Afghan peace process from both within and outside the country, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    On Thursday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak confirmed via Twitter that long-awaited negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to begin in Qatar on 12 September.

    "We do recognize and we are cognizant of the fact that there are spoilers. And I warned my colleagues [on Thursday] that beware of those spoilers from inside and outside," Qureshi said after the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers.

    He noted that those "spoilers" did not want peace to return to Afghanistan.

    "And Pakistan and many other regional countries feel that Afghans serve stability, it deserves peace, they deserve economic prosperity. It will only come if there is peace," Qureshi stressed.

    He added that Islamabad wishes success to the upcoming intra-Afghan talks in Doha and believes that peace there would not only have a direct impact on Pakistan itself but also unlock unprecedented trade and economic opportunities for the whole region.

    "We wish them success because we are interested in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. If things improve in Afghanistan, they'll have a direct positive impact for Pakistan. When things deteriorate there, we get affected," Qureshi said after the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers.
    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Ibrahem Alomari
    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020.

    The diplomat underlined that both Pakistan and Afghanistan had paid a heavy price and lost many economic opportunities because of terrorism and insecurity in the region, noting that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role and try to facilitate the entire peace process.

    Qureshi added that improvements in Afghanistan would considerably boost opportunities for cooperation both between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as within the region.

    "If things stabilize in Afghanistan — Russia has contributed to that — then look at the opportunities that open up for the entire region: CASA-1000 [Central Asia-South Asia power project] becomes a reality; the TAPI [Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India] gas pipeline becomes a reality; people-to-people contact increases; road connectivity improves. Just imagine if the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement was implemented in true letter and spirit, look at the amount of trade it will promote," the minister stressed.

    He noted, however, that Afghans themselves should decide on the future of their country.

    "It's up to the Afghans. It's their future. They have to decide what kind of political dispensation they want. They have to sit and bridge the trust deficit. They have to build an understanding. After all, sides that will be sitting across the table are Afghans," he added

    Russia's Role in Afghan Peace Talks

    Russia's regional influence has increased due to its constructive approach to the Afghan peace talks, and the role of Moscow in this process will remain crucial, Qureshi said.

    "Russia is an important regional player for Pakistan. We feel Russia's importance has grown because of its very constructive approach it has adopted towards peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. One is appreciative of that, the Russian role in that," Qureshi said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

    The minister noted that Russia had set up multilateral talks on the Afghan settlement, dubbed the Moscow format, and Pakistan had participated in it multiple times.

    "So Russian role has been there and it will remain there because of Russia's importance globally and within the region," Qureshi noted.

    Read the full version of the interview at our website at 7:00 GMT on Monday.

    Tags:
    Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse