Video: Several People Injured in Explosion Near Hotel in Chinese City of Zhuhai - CCTV

Three people have been injured after the explosion near Zhuhai's hotel, according to CCTV.
The reasons behind the blast are unclear.
According to CCTV, at about 9 am Beijing time (1:00 GMT), the local fire department responded to a report of an explosion near a hotel in the Doumen district of Zhuhai city. 11 fire trucks reportedly drove to the scene.
Report noted that the rescuers pulled out many victims from under the rubble, but the search and rescue operation is still underway.
Videos allegedly filmed on the scene were shared on social media. According to the users, the hotel that suffered the explosion is Zhuhai Baitengtou Tenghu Hotel.
#中共國 珠海白藤頭藤湖酒店爆炸，希望沒人員傷亡🙏 pic.twitter.com/uwuPDNS4FV— Robin5 (@Robin579384016) September 11, 2020
#Breaking An #explosion happened near a hotel in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, around 9am. Several injured. Rescue work is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GkhElbNmTu— SHINE (@shanghaidaily) September 11, 2020
No futher details were immediately available.
