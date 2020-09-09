What Lurks Beneath: Snake Emerges from Toilet and Bites Thai Teen's Genitals

An 18-year-old boy living in the Thai city of Nonthaburi, 12 kilometres away from Bangkok, has experienced the kind of horrific incident that is the stuff of nightmares – a snake emerged from the toilet in his home as he was using it, and bit his penis.
Pythons are native to the region and often enter the sewers looking for rats. Similar encounters have been reported before.
Soon, a snake handler team rushed to the bewildered teen's home in response to his mother's frantic call. The snake handlers pulled the 3-foot long reptile out of the toilet.
The rescue team found the serpent in the toilet and bloodstains on the floor nearby, reports Asiaone.
The teen is reportedly out of danger and safe after receiving treatment at a local hospital.
