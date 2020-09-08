China Accuses India of Illegally Crossing Line of Actual Control Amid Renewed Tensions

China has condemned what it has deemed the "illegal crossing" of the Line of Actual Control by Indian troops.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is urging the Indian side to strictly discipline their front line troops, and has claimed that the first shots in the border area were fired by India, not China.
The Indian Defence Ministry earlier in the day stated that Chinese troops had tried to circle Indian positions near border and fired shots in the air. The ministry underlined that the Indian troops had not at any moment crossed the demarcation line.
