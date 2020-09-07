Some 40 People Injured in Japan Due to Typhoon Haishen - Reports

According to the report, more than 8.5 million people were either recommended or ordered to evacuate and seek shelter due to the threat of floods and landslides associated with the typhoon.
As reported by Japan's NHK broadcaster, high winds have inflicted significant damage to electricity lines, causing blackouts in more than 411,000 households. The railroad traffic was reportedly disrupted and 579 flights canceled due to the typhoon.
Lashing it down here on Amami Oshima as #typhoon #Haishen closes in pic.twitter.com/2vytxmJagB— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 6, 2020
Wind ripping off the sea on NE coast of Amami right now #typhoon #Haishen #Japan pic.twitter.com/6RPhxTXJ5f— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 6, 2020
Taking my wife to work during Typhoon Haishen. pic.twitter.com/WENVQ56o9o— Jason Teale Photo (@JTeale) September 7, 2020
Haishen made a landfall in Japan on Sunday, less than a week since the country shook to another powerful typhoon, Maysak. The latter one left around 20 people injured in Japan.
Typhoon Haishen pic.twitter.com/TbnlJC7taw— Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 6, 2020
