6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Talagutong, Philippines, USGS Says

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was registered on 6 September near the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 15:23 UTC, 92 kilometres (57 miles) southwest of Talagutong in the Philippines. The epicentre was located at a depth of 120 kilometres. The USGS issued a "green" alert level regarding the aftermath of the quake, indicating a low likelihood for casualties or economic damages.

In the meantime, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says it registered a 6.5-magnitude earthquake 54 kilometres southeast of Digos in the Philippines at a depth of 122 kilometres.

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

In August, a 6.6-magnitude quake occurred east of the city of San Pedro, leaving two people dead and hundreds injured.

The 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, which caused a powerful tsunami, is the deadliest recorded earthquake in the history of the Philippines and left between 5,000 and 8,000 people dead.