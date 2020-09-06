Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Vanuatu - EMSC

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck 95 kilometres north-west of Port-Villa in Vanuatu, the EMSC said on Sunday.
Felt #earthquake (#séisme #TremblementDeTerre) M6.5 strikes 95 km NW of #Port-Vila (#Vanuatu) 15 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/zKyYszjpe3 pic.twitter.com/63CqNxiWm0— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 6, 2020
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has registered a 6.3 magnitude earthquake 101 kilometres north-west of Port-Villa.
No tsunami alert has been issued.
