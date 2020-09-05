Mongolia Confirms Bubonic Plague Case in Western Province, Zoonotic Diseases Centre Says

"The result of a polymerase chain reaction test revealed on Friday night that a 38-year-old man of Zavkhan's Tosontsengel soum was infected with the bubonic plague. The patient is now in critical condition", the statement said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
According to the NCZD, the patient was found to have eaten marmot meat.
In late July, Mongolia indefinitely put a district in the province on quarantine over a suspected bubonic plague case. In particular, the patient in question was a 39-year-old resident of the Uliastai district, who experienced high fever, headache and muscle aches after eating marmot meat with his family. He and those who had come into contact with him have been isolated at a local hospital.
