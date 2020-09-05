Clashes Occur Between Police and Protesters at Anti-Lockdown Rally in Melbourne - Videos

Clashes have been reported between police and anti-lockdown protesters at the "Freedom Day" rally in Melbourne, Australia.
Videos from the scene show a large crowd of protesters gathered at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance demanding a rollback of coronavirus-induced measures, including a nightly curfew. The rally attendees were heard chanting "scam".
“Scam, scam, scam” @9NewsAUS @9NewsMelb @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/MRbjQojgFv— Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) September 5, 2020
They’re on the move. Unsure to where. Crowd size continuing to grow. @9NewsAUS @9NewsMelb @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/o3WUz4AMfc— Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) September 5, 2020
An old man was heard shouting: "I can't believe this is my country! This is my Australia. I was born and bred here – for 82 years!"
A heavy police presence was witnessed at the scene.
@VictoriaPolice not messing around today pic.twitter.com/dL8zBsXAIc— Rebecca Maddern (@RebeccaMaddern9) September 5, 2020
Dozens of arrests have been reportedly conducted as protesters engaged in clashes with the authorities.
Massive scuffle has just broken out. Things are getting ugly @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/VX1jD2Kr6e— Aneeka Simonis (@AneekaSimonis) September 5, 2020
BREAKING: Protesters have begun clashing with police @9NewsAUS @9NewsMelb @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/ixDOP4HCNu— Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) September 5, 2020
Woman arrested at Shrine ahead of possible lockdown protest. They’ve just told her she will be taken to Melbourne West police station until they confirm her identity. pic.twitter.com/rp13LvsFKI— Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) September 5, 2020
This singing protestor was chased by police for several minutes before finally being arrested on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/KXykrfn9cN— Sharon McGowan (@Sharon_McGowan_) September 5, 2020
Victoria's premier, Daniel Andrews, is expected to reveal his plan for easing the virus-induced lockdown on Sunday. So far, the state has confirmed over 19,000 COVID-19 cases - more than any other state in Australia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)