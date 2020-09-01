4 Injured in Japan as Powerful Typhoon Hits Okinawa, Over 240 Flights Cancelled - Reports

More than 240 flights to and from the Okinawa region were canceled because of the typhoon, which has caused power shutdowns in at least 30,000 households, NHK broadcaster said.
Typhoon Maysak is now traveling north-west with maximum sustained winds of 45 metres per second (100 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 65 metres per second (145 miles per hour).
120 mph winds as Typhoon Maysak hits Okinawa, Japan 🇯🇵 台風9号 August 31 2020 pic.twitter.com/xMxsae4ev4— sovon chowdhury (@sovonchowdhury6) August 31, 2020
#Maysak #typhoon #Japan #Okinawa pic.twitter.com/QG1DJN6j0B— Prof. Síle Nic Chormaic (PhD) (@SileNicChormaic) August 31, 2020
The typhoon is expected to weaken slightly on Wednesday, as it nears its second landfall, in South Korea.
Officials called on people to be alert for violent winds, high waves, landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and swollen rivers, the news outlet read.
