Register
16:18 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Abe Leaves Transformed Political Landscape in Japan But Legacy to Remain Dubious

    © REUTERS / Franck Robichon/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080306635_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_38ed801a587157f4a2f4f2c36e1416c0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008281080306676-abe-leaves-transformed-political-landscape-in-japan-but-legacy-to-remain-dubious/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The sudden departure of Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a storied legacy of hits and misses and unfinished missions.

    "It is gut-wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals," Abe said at a news conference on Friday, as translated by Japan Today.

    Suffering from a recurring chronic illness in his lower digestive system, the choice of words seems apt.

    Given that among his lofty goals were ambitions such as repealing the US-imposed pacifist post-war constitution, reviving Japan’s military might, settling a peace treaty with Russia with the Kuril Islands on the Japanese side all while reversing a perennially stagnating economy — the question of whether he would have been able to achieve his goals at all begs itself.

    Abe said he would continue to participate in political life and run in upcoming elections. Having resigned from his first premiership in 2007 for health reasons (in addition to numerous scandals), the 65-year-old has room to continue writing his family name in Japan’s history.

    Golden Child of Uneasy Legacy

    Even as a child, Abe had unique achievements in Japan’s political history. He boasted not one, but two relatives, both from the paternal and maternal sides, to have served prime ministers.

    Abe was born in Tokyo in 1954 to a prominent Japanese family with deeply entrenched in Japanese politics from the Meiji Restoration to both sides of World War II.

    Abe contributes his conservatism to the abuse he received over his controversial grandfather’s legacy. Nobusuke Kishi, Japenese prime minister from 1957-1960, is better remembered in Japan for his brutal rule over and exploitation of Japan’s colonies in China and Korea during Japan’s imperial era.

    Despite this, Abe’s family was reinstated to Japan’s political elite during the US administration after the war for their staunch anti-communist and conservative stances.

    Throughout Abe’s upbringing, he witnessed family members ascend and occupy prominent positions in politics, diplomacy and the military.

    After the death of his father, Shintaro Abe, who headed the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and occupied various top ministerial posts, Abe’s election to the upper house of parliament, the National Diet, and the leadership of the party seemed a rite of passage.

    He was elected in 1993 and became head of the party and the government in 2006.

    Just this Monday, Abe eclipsed his great-uncle Eisaku Sato as the longest-serving head of government in the country’s history.

    Abenomics Over Japanism

    Abe’s first stint in 2006 lasted only a year and was dogged by controversy and scandal. His resignation later revealed to have been due to Abe’s ulcerative colitis, began the so-called era of revolving doors in which saw six governments come and go in six years.

    His 2012 return ushered in a sense of political stability, having secured a super-coalition in the legislature’s lower house with the power of overturning the upper chamber’s decisions. Abe began to implement his long-term political and economic goals.

    Contrary to what many observers had expected from the poster child of Japanese nationalism, Abe formed his cabinet with the express goal of halting the deceleration of the economy, which had been stuck in a slow recession since 1989.

    Abenomics, as it was soon dubbed, was replete with liberal economic policies harkening back to the best traditions of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

    The so-called three arrows combined fiscal stimulus through government spending, monetary easing and structural reform to make growth the single objective of achieving economic growth.

    Despite some quick-hit successes such as noticeable job creating and an increase in money flowing foreign investment into the country, Abenomics was only able to inch the economy above the zero-growth metric for a few quarters in 2014. The already stratospheric national debt increased only more under the policy, making Japan by far the most indebted country in the world.

    By 2019, after several ill-advised tax hikes, no economist would rush to praise Abenomics. Having run out of steam before the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed any gains, Abe’s successor would need to decide on carrying through with the strategy.

    Lofty Ambitions

    Abe was reelected by the Diet in 2014 and did not wait long before calling on his countrymen to enact "most drastic reforms since the end of World War II."

    The heir of his grandfather and great-uncle, Abe set his sights on the main ambition of Japenese nationalists: to repeal what they consider the humiliating pacifist constitution imposed on the country during the United States’ seven-year administration. The constitution limits Japan’s military buildup and shackles its foreign policy from engaging in conflict.

    With Abenomics underway, Abe pushed his cabinet to hike military spending, bolster patriotic education and reinterpret Article 9 of the constitution to allow the Self-Defense Forces to be deployed alongside allies in foreign conflicts.

    Under Abe, the Japanese red-sun flag on military fatigues in Middle Eastern deserts became less of an unusual sight.

    However, a complete overhaul of the constitution remained politically unfeasible for Tokyo owing to public disapproval of such a move. Every action of the Abe government towards bolstering the defence sector was consistently met with protests.

    Japan’s refusal to install the controversial US-made air defence system, Aegis Ashore, due to cost consideration in 2020 was a sign of Abe’s defence bravado whimpering out under public pressure.

    Foreign Charmer and Bulwark

    Abe’s father served as a foreign minister in the 1980s, no doubt imparting some diplomatic influence on his son.

    Abe has been able to successfully steer personal relationships with world leaders, especially of the United States, Russia and China, to bolster Japan’s foreign profile.

    Abe remains one of the few world leaders to have successfully courted a warm relationship with US President Donald Trump and his polar opposite predecessor, Barack Obama.

    In 2016, he made history with President Obama by laying wreaths both at Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

    He played golf with Trump in mid-2019 while the US trade war with China was having a downstream effect on Japan.

    The prime minister made it a point to be present at every annual Eastern Economic Forum and take part in plenary sessions along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    He similarly flew high-profile delegations to every annual Trilateral China-Japan-South Korea summit, even taking flak from the media over excessive travel expenses.

    But similar to Abe’s economic policy, the jury is still out on just how effective the foreign policy has been.

    A peace treaty with Russia remains elusive as the Kuril islands remain a contentious issue. The World War II-era declaration of war remains unsettled with the Soviet Union’s successor state.

    Frosty relations with China have ebbed and flowed as Japan has failed to play any decisive role in the trade war between the two.

    A detente with South Korea after a historic apology issued over the use of comfort women by Japanese military officers during the war eventually came to naught. A South Korean court ruling for compensation to victims of forced labour during that prompted an unprecedented trade spat between the two.

    Final Blows: The Olympics and COVID-19

    When Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in September 2013, a first-tenure Abe expected the event to put a sheen on his legacy.

    A dejected Abe could be seen walking out of negotiations with the International Olympic Committee in March 2020 to declare the postponement of the Games amid an accelerating pandemic.

    The pandemic had robbed Abe of what little economic achievements he could have boasted and put a dent in his image.

    Not only did he have the dubious honour of preceding over the largest economic contraction in the country’s history, but his declaration of a stare of emergency was panned as coming being belated and ineffectual.

    Japan escaped an explosive growth in cases which many other nations saw, but little of the credit went Abe’s way. In the coronavirus response, he was often upstaged by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

    By the time Abe’s chronic ailment resurfaced, Japan was in the midst of a second wave, recording around 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection daily.

    Many world leaders bid messages of lamentation, Godspeed and farewell to the Japenese leader upon Friday’s announcement.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the plenary session of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Shinzo Abe: Key Highlights of His Time as Longest-Serving Japanese Prime Minister
    The Kremlin said Abe made an invaluable contribution to Russian-Japanese ties and underscored his commitment to resolving all disputes, even the most difficult ones.

    The European Union sang his praises for helping make Japan a "pillar of today’s multilateral system."

    It remains to be seen whether Abe’s successor will pick up the mantle of his many ambitious goals or take the confluence of the resignation with the pandemic’s resetting of the economy as a signal to turn to a new page.

    Tags:
    prime minister, legacy, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse